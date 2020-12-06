Georgia's medically fragile continue to shelter in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATLANTA — After months of being sheltered in place because of COVID-19, more restrictions in Georgia have been lifted, including for the elderly population. But the new order by Governor Brian Kemp has extended the shelter in place for anyone who is considered medically fragile, the most at risk from dying from the virus.

One of those medically fragile Georgians is Ann Pinyan. Diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2014, Ann has been fighting for her life for six years.

“You don’t really know how serious it is until somebody says, we’re going to work on saving your life," explained Pinyan.

She has been battling this disease for years, but when the added concern of COVID-19 started in March, her fear grew.

“My immune system really doesn’t exist. So, I’m afraid that if I get it, it will be a very bad situation for me…but the thing that makes me most scared about that is being in the hospital alone with it," said Pinyan.

With the growing fear, Pinyan leans on her wife Dara, and her love of music. Singing with the Atlanta Women's Choir for nearly six years, and even virtually during the past few months.

“I feel like music is a very healing art and that music moves me in a way that nothing else can," said Pinyan.

As Georgia was one of the first states to start reopening, the concern in Pinyan's eyes grew for her safety. She believes Governor Kemp rushed the reopening, putting her, and others like her, more at risk.

“The more open it gets outside of my house, and the more the infection spreads outside of my house, the more it puts me at risk," said Pinyan.

The only time Pinyan leaves home is to receive chemotherapy treatments by herself. She said she likely won't feel comfortable leaving home until there's a vaccine, which could take a year or more.