ATLANTA — Hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen Friday under new state guidelines – some strict, some not so strict.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s order – issued three days after he announced it was coming -- is 26 pages long – and covers everything from restaurants and grocery stores to tattoo parlors and more.

The words “clean and sanitize” appear in almost every section of the order.

At dine-in restaurants:

Masks will be required for all employees

Salad bars and buffets will be discontinued

Self-service drinks and self-service tableware also go away

Parties will be limited to six per table, with a maximum of ten patrons per 500 square feet.

Screening of employees is encouraged but not required unless symptomatic

At grocery stores:



Required to limit patrons to eight per 1,000 square feet

Must install protective screens between customers and employees at places where they commonly interact

At gyms and fitness centers:

Clients will be temperature-screened and turned away if they are feverish.

Clients will be required to use sanitary wipes on equipment before and after they use it.

Group classes, basketball courts and spas will stay shut down.

At movie theaters:

Ushers will be required to enforce social distancing

Employees will sanitize seats, armrests and handrails between movies.

Arcades and playgrounds will stay closed.

At hair salons and tattoo parlors:



The state wants them to be “appointment only,” but there's wiggle room for walk-in clients

Patrons would be required to wait outside for their appointments

Chairs and equipment would be sanitized between customers

Employees would wear personal protective equipment “as available” -- in work stations that are at least ten feet apart.

At bowling alleys:



Employees required to hand off sanitized rental shoes

Employees required to hand off sanitized loaner bowling balls

Employees required to sanitize scorekeeping machines, tables and chairs between each use.

At daycare centers:



Screen all children for fever

Surfaces and toys sanitized daily

Cots and mats and bedding assigned to individual children, cleaned weekly

For driver's licenses:

Road tests no longer required if applicant passes other state exams

