Jonesboro father who lost job holding out for COVID check: 'The stimulus would be a Godsend'

A local family shares their financial struggle and their hope in the latest stimulus check

JONESBORO, Ga. — After 40 years working in the information technology industry, Mike McBroom lost his job in October. So, the Jonesboro man said the upcoming stimulus check couldn't come at a better time.

"I'm still responsible for my bills," he said. "We're having to dip into savings to handle it; so, the stimulus would be a Godsend."

He said he received a stimulus check the first time around while he was still working, but that money went to home improvements.

"That went to a kitchen renovation; so, we did use the stimulus money to stimulate the economy. This time it is just gonna be to pay bills," said McBroom.

His family could get $1,800 in all - that's $600 each for him, his wife, and their son with special needs who lives with them. While, realistically, the money probably won't arrive until the end of January, he said it's definitely worth the wait.