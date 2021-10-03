Atlanta Veterans Affairs to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event at Home Depot Backyard

The event will take place Saturday, March 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the property that sits next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium along Northside Drive.

ATLANTA — The Home Depot Backyard will serve as a host site for the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Healthcare System to operate a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine distribution to United States veterans.

The event will take place Saturday, March 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the property that sits next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium along Northside Drive.

To participate, veterans over 65 years old must make an appointment. There will be no walk-ups at this clinic. Veterans will need to bring proper identification and documents.

According to a news release, in 2018 the Blank Family of Businesses and The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation created the Overwatch Fund, which focuses on supporting veterans in Georgia.

Those involved with the fund expressed the need for a vaccination drive, such as this.