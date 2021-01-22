Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale counties work to ease vaccine process, insure second dose

Changes to the website and scheduling of a second dose are now in effect in an effort to better simplify the process.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Counties across metro Atlanta are adapting as they go in metro Atlanta amid an almost unprecedented COVID vaccine rollout.

One of the organizations shifting to meet the needs of area communities is the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health District.

"We are working to really finesse the process of signing up and we know there's a lot of frustration," said spokesman Chad Wasdin.

To cut down on that frustration the health agency is also making changes like indicating online when new appointments could be available.

"We're putting a timeframe, on there, of when we might open appointments again," Wasdin said. "So, currently right now we're saying likely by next Wednesday we'll open appointments so check back then."

That way people won't waste their time.

They've also started signing people up for their second dose on-site, right after they receive their first while they wait 15 minutes to be monitored for side effects.

"So, that way, they don't have to come back to the website. That takes a little bit of traffic off the website and takes a little bit of pressure off of them to try to get another appointment since they're so hard to come by and fill up so quickly," said Wasdin.

And to clear up some confusion, Wasdin said they want people to know: the second dose does not need to fall on the 21st or 28th day after your first dose.