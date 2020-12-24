Cobb County residents some of first seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine

Sterling Estates applied for the vaccine and got 400 doses to distribute to staff and residents among three of its facilities

MARIETTA, Ga. — Georgia received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. Since then, the Peach State has gotten thousands of doses of the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the vaccine.

Frontline healthcare workers were among the first to receive the vaccine statewide. Then, Christmas came early for a few hundred seniors in Metro Atlanta today.

Sterling Estates senior care communities received 400 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to give to residents and staff at its three locations, including two in Cobb County and one in Fayette County.

Medical staff with Transitional Care Partners of America and Guardian Pharmacy administered the vaccines Thursday. Nathan Madigan, Sterling Estates Vice President of Operations, believes the recipients were among the first seniors to get the vaccine in Georgia.

Vickie Henderson was first staff member at Sterling Estates to get vaccine. She says Christmas came early, after emotionally recalling a tough year of losing loved ones to COVID @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/YDcxHENheH — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) December 24, 2020

The Peach State is currently in Phase 1 of its vaccine rollout plan, which includes healthcare workers who have direct or indirect exposure to COVID-19 patients, hospital staff, public health clinical staff, first responders, urgent care and long term care facility staff. Clinical staff and long term care facility residents are also included in Phase 1 of Georgia's vaccine distribution plan.

Madigan said getting the vaccine brought the long term care facility full circle.

“Unfortunately we had early asymptomatic transmission of the virus in our building back in March, before anyone knew what PPE stood for, before anybody knew what coronavirus was," he said. "Now, to be one of the first if not the first to be able to offer the vaccine to our residents, it kind of feels like that full circle moment in a gift we’re able to deliver on Christmas Eve."