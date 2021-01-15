'From the time I walked in to the time I walked out was 30 minutes'

From grocery stores to hospitals, new ways are now available to get the COVID vaccine.

ATLANTA —

At 5 p.m., on Friday afternoon, the Cobb-Douglas Public Health Department opened another round of vaccine appointments at Jim Miller Park for next week.

Demand is high, however, and these spots are expected to go fast, leaving eligible residents frustrated.

The situation is much the same for many people across metro Atlanta.

David Gallagher's vaccine experience was much different. He lives in Cobb County but got his vaccine through Wellstar Health System, where he is a patient.

"I got an email saying, 'Hey, come get a COVID shot,'" said Gallagher.

Wellstar and Emory Healthcare are now both offering the vaccine, but only for patients -- and even then, patients will have to make an appointment online.

Starting on Saturday, Publix and Kroger stores will begin offering the vaccine through their pharmacies.

Once again, individuals will have to make an appointment online -- and for both retailers, the first round of shots went fast.

"We went live on Publix.com at 6 a.m., and within a few hours, all of the appointments were allotted for," said Nicole Krauss, media spokesperson for Publix.

Krauss said the vaccine is being offered for free, but they will ask for an insurance card from customers if they have one available.

"Not to charge you, but to register you in the immunization program in the state, and to let you know when second doses are in," Krauss said.

As doses become available, they are adding appointments.