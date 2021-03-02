Kemp, Toomey to visit COVID vaccination site in Cobb County

The governor will provide an update on vaccine distribution across the state during his visit.

Kemp plans to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the state during his visit.

11Alive will stream live coverage of the governor's visit and remarks in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

The update will occur as a larger allotment of vaccine is taking place not only in Georgia, but in other states across the nation.

Demand for the vaccine is still outpacing supply in Georgia, according to a spokesperson for the governor's office.

On Monday, Cody Hall, Kemp's director of communications, said Cobb and Douglas Public Health had paused making appointments.

"Providers are currently having to pause appointments given the lack of adequate vaccine supply shipped to the state ... Our weekly allotment is still 146,000 and we have no reason to believe we will get any allotment increases within the current three-week period outlined by the Biden administration," Hall said in an email.

Currently, Georgians in the 1A+ category are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for more than 2 million people.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced states would begin to receive increased weekly allotments of COVID-19 doses. For Georgia, the increase represents 26,000 doses, in addition to the state's previous 120,000 weekly allotments of doses.

To meet demand though, Hall said more is still needed.

"The additional vaccines are certainly welcome news, but 26,000 additional vaccines spread over 159 counties and 18 public health districts will not significantly change the current shortage of vaccine supply relative to demand," Hall said in the email to 11Alive.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that additional retail pharmacies would begin receiving shipments of vaccine to distribute in some parts of the United States.