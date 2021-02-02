Marietta COVID-19 vaccination site delays opening today, after announcing new schedule pauses on Monday

The vaccination site is pushing back the opening by two hours.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb and Douglas Public Health will delay the opening of the coronavirus vaccination site until late Tuesday morning.

According to a brief press release, the vaccination site will now open at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2. A spokesperson for the site, located at Jim Miller Park off Callaway Road, said the change is due to "below freezing temperatures and windy conditions."

Anyone who had a confirmed appointment between 9 a.m. -11 a.m. can arrive for a vaccination anytime between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you," the statement said in closing.

This comes after learning on Monday that Cobb and Douglas Public Health would be pausing the scheduling of new COVID-19 vaccine appointments. "At this time, Cobb & Douglas Public Health is pausing the scheduling of COVID-19 vaccine appointments," the update reads.

"We are doing this to ensure adequate vaccine supply for the currently scheduled appointments," it added. "According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, vaccine supply is limited, and the State of Georgia only receives what the federal government allocates. If you have a scheduled appointment to receive your first or second dose, you will not be affected by this change unless you have been contacted."

However, the posting doesn't state when the health district representing Cobb and Douglas counties will resume making appointments.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed that the state has at least 19 cases of the new COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and said no other new variants have been detected yet in the state.

The confirmed cases are all within metro Atlanta in Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding counties.