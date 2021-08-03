As eligibility expands, Gov. Kemp visits COVID-19 vaccination sites

He will be in Habersham and Gwinnett counties on Monday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the state expands eligibility to include another 1 million people able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp will continue his statewide tour visiting vaccination sites today.

Kemp will visit the state-operated mass vaccination site in Clarkesville at 8:30 a.m. and also visit a Gwinnett County vaccination site administering shots to educators and school staff at 11:30 a.m.

The Gwinnett County site is at the old Sears building at the now mostly-unoccupied Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth.

The state currently has mass-vaccination sites in Fulton County (Delta Air Lines Museum), Bibb County (Macon Farmers Market), Dougherty County (Albany Georgia Forestry Commission Site) and Habersham County (Fairgrounds).

They will open five additional state-run sites on March 17 in Chatham County (Gulfstream Aerospace), Ware County (Waycross Mall), Washington County (Sandersville World of Life Church), Bartow County (LakePoint Sports Complex) and Muscogee County (Columbus Civic Center).

Kemp said last week that 83,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines set to arrive today would be prioritized for educators.

March 8 is when teachers and staff at K-12 schools, as well adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications became eligible to receive the vaccine.