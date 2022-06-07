Fulton County hosts monkeypox vaccination event

The event takes place on Saturday, July 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In an effort to combat monkeypox caes, the Fulton County Board of Health will host a Monkeypox Vaccination Event on Saturday, July 9.

Registration is required for the event with openings only for men who have sex with men and have had two or more sexual partners in the past 14 days.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aviation Community Cultural Central. To sign up for the event, visit ga.readyop.com.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia now has 14 cases. The first case in the state was confirmed last month after a metro Atlanta man was initially diagnosed with orthopoxvirus.

Some known symptoms include blister rash, fatigue, chills and fever. The World Health Organization encourages people who exhibit those symptoms to isolate and contact a health care worker as soon as possible.

The CDC has previously said early data suggests that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of monkeypox cases.

However, health experts also said the virus is not exclusive to LGBTQ people. Anyone can get it from close physical contact with an infected person.

Get more information on the U.S. cases here.