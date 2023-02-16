Georgia health center performs first robotic heart surgery on Minnesota man

When the couple stopped by NGPG Urgent Care in Dahlonega, their care team realized Mayfield had a heart murmur and needed surgery.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man traveled over 1,400 miles to the Peach State for what would be Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) in Gainesville's first robotic heart surgery.

Robotic surgeries, the center said, have a much faster recovery time and can be performed through tiny incisions - "about the diameter of an ink pen." Their first patient, Bill Mayfield and his wife traveled from Minnesota for the procedure.

Dr. T. Sloane Guy is a robotic heart surgeon and the director of Minimally Invasive and Robotic Heart Surgery for the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG). Guy discussed Bill's speedy recovery following the surgery.

“The surgery went so well that Bill was able to leave the hospital just two days after the surgery," said Guy. "And he’ll be able to fly home to Minnesota after his follow-up appointment this week."

Mayfield traveled with his wife to Georgia to visit their son in January when he started to feel sick. When the couple stopped by NGPG Urgent Care in Dahlonega, their care team realized Mayfield had a heart murmur and was referred to Guy.

“I read that Dr. Guy was one of the best robotic heart surgeons in the country,” Mayfield said. “ I can’t believe what the team was able to do through these tiny incisions. I remember when my brother had open heart surgery, and this is a totally different experience.”

Dr. Clifton Hastings, who works at NGPG Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, believes collaboration is important when figuring out the best treatment options for a patient.

“Whether the surgery is done using a minimally invasive approach or an open approach, our primary goal is providing the best possible treatment plan and outcome for each individual patient,” Hastings said. “We’re collaborating with the cardiologists of Georgia Heart Institute to coordinate care across specialties, providing patients a more seamless patient experience.”