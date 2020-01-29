ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is working to get two students home from China as it cancels spring programs in the country due to coronavirus concerns.

Georgia Tech offers an opportunity for some of their Master's level students to study abroad in Shenzhen, China as part of their study abroad programs.

According to the school, Tech's M.S. degree program in Shenzhen was launched in 2014. The students there primarily study electrical and computer engineering.

In a statement from Georgia Tech on Wednesday afternoon, school officials said they have canceled their spring 2020 programs in China due to warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuance of a Level 3 warning to avoid all non-essential travel to China, Georgia Tech has canceled Spring 2020 programs to China," the statement said. "We are reaching out to the students there to provide assistance and to make arrangements to leave China."

Shenzhen is located about 685 miles south of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated, according to officials with the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the CDC and WHO, as of Wednesday, there are about 6,000 confirmed cases in China and more than 65 additional cases in countries around the rest of the world. This includes five confirmed cases in the United States.

RELATED CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES |

VERIFY: Can coronavirus be spread by packages shipped from China?

More airlines drop flights to China as virus spreads

Olympic qualifying events canceled, moved amid Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, currently

US confirms 5 cases of Wuhan coronavirus, 110 people 'under investigation'







