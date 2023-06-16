Georgia medical cannabis patients closer to obtaining medication at local pharmacies

More than 100 of the state's 700 independent pharmacies have expressed interest in the program.

ATLANTA — Medical cannabis patients in Georgia can only get their medication from select dispensaries right now, but they may soon be able to get low-dosed THC oil from independent pharmacies.

The Georgia Board of Pharmacy approved regulations this week to give patients more options.

This is expected to create a dozen licenses. Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission executive director Andrew Turnage said more than 100 of the state's 700 independent pharmacies had expressed interest in the program.

"The commission has the authority to issue dispensing licenses directly to our production facilities, but the law caps that number based on the number of patients, so currently we can issue about a dozen licenses," Turnage said.

Turnage believes this is a win-win for both patients and pharmacies.

“It represents a much shorter drive, obviously, for patients and caregivers to be able to get access to that, which makes the time and the cost so much easier for them to manage," Turnage said.

U.S. Navy veteran Stanley Atkins II agrees. He used medical cannabis for various conditions and said it helps him function.

“I think it’s a very good transition for the industry, for our relatives, our loved ones and those in need where grandmother can get her diabetes medication and her cannabis medication at the same location," Atkins II said.

Governor Brian Kemp will need to sign off on the program, and if he does, independent pharmacies could see medical cannabis oil as early as August or September.