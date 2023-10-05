What you can do in Georgia if you lose Medicaid coverage

A nationwide review process is removing people from the program whose eligibility expired during protected period tied to the pandemic.

ATLANTA — The Associated Press reported Monday that roughly 1.5 million people around the country have already bee removed from Medicaid under a review process that began in April.

In Georgia, that number is still relatively small - about 1,600 people according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

You can expect it to rise, though, as the state reviews the eligibility of more and more Medicaid recipients.

A federal policy under the federal COVID-19 emergency had frozen Medicaid eligibility in place - guaranteeing that people who were on the program when the pandemic began would continue receiving it, regardless of how their eligibility changed.

More than 93 million people nationwide were enrolled in Medicaid as of the most recent available data in February — up nearly one-third from the pre-pandemic total in January 2020. The rolls swelled because federal law prohibited states from removing people from Medicaid during the health emergency in exchange for providing states with increased funding.

Over the next year, though, all 50 states will have to determine who still is eligible and who is no longer qualifies. Congress passed a spending bill in December requiring this process.

Here's some of what you can do in Georgia if you get disenrolled from the program:

