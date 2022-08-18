West Nile Virus detected in 2 Atlanta parks after positive mosquito traps found, city council says

A health safety advisory has been issued.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Board of Health has found more positive mosquito traps for West Nile Virus, according to Atlanta City Council.

A tweet posted by Councilmember Byron Amos says that the traps have been found at Grove Park and Spring Valley Park, both located in northwest Atlanta.

Bug Busters will be spraying at night throughout the remainder of the week in the radius of both parks. The spraying will happen once a week for approximately the next four weeks, the post reads.

Amos says team members of the pest control company will provide awareness to the communities where the positive tests occurred and educate them on how to prevent mosquito bites. Signs are currently posted in the parks where these mosquito pools were located.

West Nile Virus was detected in DeKalb County back in July.

How to protect yourself

Public health officials note that mosquitos can lay dozens of eggs in a water-filled bottle cap. Tossing out a small amount of water can easily reduce the number of mosquitos around one's home.

County environmental health leaders said now is the time to turn over flowerpots, cover wading pools or throw out water stored in buckets and other containers that may have been filled during rainfall.

Pet owners should ensure to refill bowls with fresh water for their animals daily, health leaders add.

Other measures include removing debris from one's home and repairing damaged window screens. De-clogging rain gutters could also help.