Atlanta training program looks to combat EMS shortage across Georgia

Staffing challenges are a 'chronic' problem across the country, but some EMS companies are seeing success with paid training.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Every minute counts in a medical emergency, but a national EMS shortage could threaten the time it takes for an ambulance to arrive.

"We are the frontline, and everybody expects an ambulance and EMS personnel to show up whenever there is an emergency," Jonathan Walker, training manager for Central EMS, explained. "And the fact of the matter is, we're critically low right now."

Amid a shortage, triaging, or prioritizing, calls is "paramount," Pamala Melton, with Central EMS, explained. "Many cities and counties are launching social media campaigns to educate the community on what is an appropriate 911 call so that resources are used in order of priority."

Thankfully, Walker said initiatives like Central EMS Academy's 'pay to train' program are helping.

"We are still dealing with a shortage of workers," Walker explained. "But these classes have been a huge windfall for our communities, especially the metro area, but all across the state."

Over the past few months, he said the program has tripled its number of new EMS certifications.

Staffing challenges are a "chronic" problem in Georgia and across the U.S., according to the Georgia EMS Association, and groups such as the American Ambulance Association continue to advocate for grant funding to help ambulance service organizations recruit and hire in what the association calls an "unprecedented crisis."

Training from entry-level EMR to paramedic can take up to two years, according to Walker, but the paid training opportunity means no debt or time lost for students. EMTs and paramedics with Central EMS also have earning potential between $30,000 and $45,000 a year, depending on certification level, with opportunities for bonuses.

"Putting on classes like this has been immensely helpful for us to be able to make a bigger difference and impact our community," Jacob Kersey, commander and paramedic for the company's Forsyth County 911 division, said. "As someone who has been in this field for a while, it's amazing to watch these students come in, maybe you know, from a completely different field and watching them training in a field that I'm so passionate about."

Meanwhile, better staffing can ease the burden on existing workers stretched thin during the pandemic and hopefully improve response times for patients.

"The more units that are available, the quicker that we can respond to these patients," Kersey added.