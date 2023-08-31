How Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center's closure is impacting communities a year later

County leaders say they are working with Morehouse's School of Medicine to reopen a clinic in East Point.

ATLANTA — It's been one year since Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center officials shared the news that the hospital would close down.

On Thursday, the building off of Boulevard Northeast remains empty as Fulton County leaders work to figure out what's next.

In the short term, the reopening of a facility called Buggy Works in East Point is currently in the process. It’s a joint effort between the county and the Morehouse School of Medicine.

"Which is a first step in continuing to provide healthcare in south Fulton County,” Fulton County Commissioner Chair Robert Pitts said.

Pitts says the reopened clinic is a joint effort between the County on the Morehouse School of Medicine.

But Fulton County Commission chair, Robert Pitts says there’s also a long term plan to get another hospital up and running in the within the next couple of years.

Pitts added he thinks developers have other plans for the decommissioned medical complex.

“There’s no better piece of real estate than that piece of property," Commissioner Pitts said. "Proximity to downtown Atlanta. Proximity to the expressway and more importantly the proximity to our international airport."

But community members like longtime Fulton County resident Darius Bowdry said leaders need to do more for the people who are now left without medical care in their neighborhood.

“If you’re gonna move the hospital you’ve got tp provide transportation. You’re going to have to accommodate them," Bowdry said. "If you’re taking away their way of life or the comfort points of what they we're used to, you’ve got to replace it with something that’s equivalent."

Earlier this week, Atlanta City Council heard a proposal to turn the old hospital into a crisis support center.

The measure is currently being considered.

In a statement, Wellstar said:

“We are committed to a thoughtful process to determine the best use for the future of these sites. We continue to talk with members of the community and evaluate potential solutions. We do not currently have plans for the sites and we are hopeful for a solution that benefits the community.“

In the meantime, Bowdry has a simple reminder for leaders: