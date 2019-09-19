VILLA RICA, Ga. — A then 21-year-old has been sentenced for the death of his 3-year-old stepson.

Joshua Richards will spend at least 25 years behind bars after being sentenced to 50 years with 25 to be served without the possibility of parole. The remaining 25 will be served on probation.

Richards is the son of Carrollton police chief Joel Richards.

On Wednesday, Richards pled guilty to murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the first degree in a Carroll County Superior Court.

He was arrested on January 23, 2018 after Brentley Gore was found injured and unresponsive. The child died five days later as a result of his injuries.

According to Villa Rica Police, authorities responded to the Hickory Falls Apartments after the mother noticed bruises when she went to wake the boy up.

The child was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital with multiple skull fractures where he later died.

An investigation determined that Richards caused the injuries to the child, police said. Prosecutors claim Richards used a belt to seriously hurt the 3-year-old boy.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Villa Rica Police Department said they wish to offer their condolences to the family of the child.

"We also want to thank the officers, detectives, and the district attorney’s office for their hard work and dedication to bring this case to a close."

