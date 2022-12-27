1 killed, another injured in Forsyth County crash, Deputies say

James Allen, 30, was killed while driving into the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision near River Club Drive.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating a Saturday night crash that killed one person and injured another in Forsyth County.

James Allen, 30, was killed while driving into the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision near River Club Drive. While Allen was driving into the subdivision, he encountered a curve, causing him to crash into a tree.

Allen was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen’s passenger was seriously injured during the crash and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the release.

Deputies said the crash is being investigated by the Traffic Specialists Unit.