3 hurt in shooting outside Atlanta bakery outlet, police say

Police had blocked off Northside Drive for about two hours investigating.

ATLANTA — Three young people are hurt after a shooting outside of a business in southwest Atlanta Monday night.

Officers were called to an area along Northside Drive near Stonewall Street, right outside of a bakery outlet. The area isn't far from Atlanta University Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Castleberry Hills neighborhood.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department said all three victims have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Two juveniles were shot and a third victim seemed to have been grazed by a bullet, police said. One of the victims is listed as serious at the hospital.

Video shows APD officers have roped off Northside Drive with crime scene tape with several police vehicles blocking off Nelson Street. Several evidence markers were seen along the street and a few more were placed within the parking lot of the business.

Investigators said they're trying to piece together what led up to the gunfire and determine if anyone will face any charges. At the moment, they believe the shooting to be drug-related and have not made an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.