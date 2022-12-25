'Occasions that will never be the same' | Georgia congresswoman shares Christmas memories of late son lost to gun violence

Rep. McBath lost her son, Jordan Davis, to a shooting in 2012.

ATLANTA — As families and loved ones held each other close on a cold Christmas day, a Georgia congresswoman reminded constituents how precious those little moments could be - and how there are some people that are grieving the moments that would never come again.

Rep. Lucy McBath is one of those people.

Currently representing Georgia's sixth congressional district, McBath took a different approach to Christmas on social media. On Sunday, she shared beloved memories of her son Jordan Davis. McBath lost her 17-year-old son after a man complaining about loud music shot a car filled with teens at a Jacksonville, Florida gas station in 2012.

It's been a decade since McBath last held him.

"The holidays are for our families, but for those of us who have lost loved ones, these times are also a reminder of the occasions that will never be the same," she said. "Since I lost my son Jordan to gun violence, I lost the person who I shared my favorite Christmas memories with."

McBath shared photos of her son along with memories that made the holidays that much more special. Jordan loved Christmas, their dog Freckles, and loved fresh trees.

"Jordan used to put ornaments on before we even got the tree up!" she wrote on social media.

Jordan used to put ornaments on before we even got the tree up! Because it was often the two of us, he’d have to hold the stand while I wrestled the tree into place. Then of course, Freckles would decorate the tree in his own special way—by peeing on it. Merry Christmas to us! pic.twitter.com/s8prmjsOeZ — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) December 25, 2022

She expressed that though the memories are bittersweet, she welcomes them every holiday.

"Every holiday season when I'm feeling down, I try to think about Jordan in his Christmas pajamas and Freckles in his reindeer antlers," she said. "Friends, happy holidays to you and your families."

Read the full thread of her shared memories by clicking on the tweet below.