Suspect shot by officer after stabbing employee at Mall of Georgia Macy's, Gwinnett police say

ATLANTA — One person has been stabbed and a suspect was shot at the Macy's in the Mall of Georgia, Gwinnett County Police say.
LINK | Live Chopper Footage
The victim was as an employee at the Macy's, police said. Their condition was not known but police described their injuries as "serious."
Gwinnett Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter, the public information officer, confirmed a Gwinnett officer had shot the suspect. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was initially asked to conduct an investigation regarding the shooting, but that Gwinnett Police had later canceled that request.
Richter said the suspect is in stable condition.
Police said they believe the incident began as a robbery attempt inside the Macy's, with the suspect damaging the jewelry counter with a "crowbar or similar object." Richter said they believe the suspect was "trying to get merchandise."
The call came in around 11:30 a.m., police said. Officers encountered the suspect fleeing a distance away from the Macy's, near the intersection of Mall of Georgia Blvd. and Financial Center Way.
Access to roads around the mall are being limited. Exits from I-85 to Buford Drive near the mall have been closed.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.