Shooting grazes 10-month-old baby at Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA — A 10-month-old baby was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired inside a southeast Atlanta home Sunday evening, police said.
The baby was grazed in the ear, but it is not yet known the complete status of how the 10-month-old is doing at this time
The shooting happened along Fairlane Drive across from Browns Mill Golf Course.
Details are limited at this time, but 11Alive has a crew at the scene working to find out more information.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.