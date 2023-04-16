x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Shooting grazes 10-month-old baby at Atlanta home, police say

Here is what we know.
Credit: WXIA

ATLANTA — A 10-month-old baby was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired inside a southeast Atlanta home Sunday evening, police said.

The baby was grazed in the ear, but it is not yet known the complete status of how the 10-month-old is doing at this time

The shooting happened along Fairlane Drive across from Browns Mill Golf Course.

Details are limited at this time, but 11Alive has a crew at the scene working to find out more information.

Credit: WXIA

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Kemp says no swing voter will vote for Republican candidate if they speak of 2020 election

Before You Leave, Check This Out