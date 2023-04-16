Shooting grazes 10-month-old baby at Atlanta home, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A 10-month-old baby was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired inside a southeast Atlanta home Sunday evening, police said.

The baby was grazed in the ear, but it is not yet known the complete status of how the 10-month-old is doing at this time

The shooting happened along Fairlane Drive across from Browns Mill Golf Course.

