Buckhead apartment complex making changes after residents voiced problems to 11Alive

Residents say they found out the sprinkler system in their units will also need updating, which will require a hole to be cut in their ceilings.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations.

They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.

One resident, Ashley Peterson, believed the apartment managers should do more, and that this isn’t enough.

“I feel like to make this fair and right. It should be a $500 credit for all the months they are actively working,” she said. "And to be able to break your lease within 30 days notice, most people don't have the amount of funds sitting there. I’m looking at options but it’s incredibly hard to find an apartment that fast in the city of Atlanta. I do feel trapped.”

In addition, she says residents just found out, during a 30-minute town hall, that the fire sprinklers need to be updated inside all units.

"It’s extremely invasive...it’s going to require people to come in and require a third party inspector or the fire department to come in and check them out,” Peterson said.

11Alive asked if property managers would be willing to host another town hall. In a statement, Camden Property Trust replied saying:

“Moving forward, we will keep residents updated on the status of the project through regular communication.”



Camden told 11Alive last week that this project will take up to five months per building, and there are six buildings total in the whole complex.