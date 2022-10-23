13-year-old shot in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy was shot inside an Athens home on Saturday afternoon, police say.
Around 2 p.m., officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Essex Court in reference to a shooting call.
Police believe another juvenile, whose age was not released, "gained access" to the gun and fired it, they said.
The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police did not say if they believe this was accidental only that the "investigation is ongoing." They also haven't said if they plan to file charges or if there were any adults in the home.