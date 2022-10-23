13-year-old shot in Athens, police say

They believe another child in the home fired the gun.

ATHENS, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy was shot inside an Athens home on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Around 2 p.m., officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Essex Court in reference to a shooting call.

Police believe another juvenile, whose age was not released, "gained access" to the gun and fired it, they said.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.