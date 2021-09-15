Henry County Police investigating after 2 found dead at St. Ives apartment complex

When officers arrived, they were able to safely secure the scene and found two people who were dead.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Police are investigating after two people were found dead at the St. Ives apartments.

Officers responded to a person shot call at the apartment complex shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they were able to safely secure the scene and found two people who were dead. Henry County Police have not said if the two people were found shot.

Henry County Police are not releasing the names of the people who were found dead at this time.