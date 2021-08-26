25th Atlanta Black Gay Pride events set for Labor Day weekend

While the Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade has been canceled, the Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend will continue on. The two celebrations are separate events.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Black Gay Pride celebrations will happen Labor Day weekend with COVID-19 protocols in place.

According to a news release, the celebrations will have an exciting lineup with entertainment acts from starts like Trina, Da Brat, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, Trina, Saucy Santana, Bobby Lytes, Sydney Starr, Damez and others.

Activities each day at different venues include film screenings, workshops, day parties, and more.

Also, on Sunday, Sept. 5, the 9th annual Pure Heat Community Festival will take place at Piedmont Park. The event, which is also known as a free "day of unity," will have food vendors, entertainment, educational forums, and giveaways.

Event organizers said the health and safety of Pride customers and staff remain top priorities. Some of the COVID-19 mitigation efforts include mandatory masks for staff members. They will also request patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing. There will be limited venue capacities and hand sanitizer stations at the events.

Organizers said there were some patrons confused about whether or not the event would be held this year because other celebrations in the city had been canceled. While Atlanta Black Gay Pride will take in September, the Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade that was scheduled for October has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. These are separate events.