Several people displaced after fire devastates southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Multiple people are displaced after a fire devastated a southwest Atlanta home on Saturday.

According to Atlanta Fire Chief Gary Robb, 911 dispatchers received a call about the blaze around 3:15 p.m.

When fire crews arrived to the house located at 285 Hipp Street SW, Robb said about 50 percent of the home was already engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt in the fire, but several people are now displaced, according to Robb.