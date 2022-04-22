5 arrested after street races in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett arrested five people on charges relating to street racing and laying drag -- an incident that damaged an officer's car, authorities said.
There was an "illegal street racing takeover" on April 3, police said, at the intersection of Old Norcross Road and Britt Road, where one of their officer's cars was hit by a racer.
Authorities arrested three people connected with the incident including a 20-year-old from Atlanta, a 19-year-old from Norcross, and a 17-year-old from Roswell.
Police were called to another street race, taking over the intersection of Peachtree Parkway or East Jones Bridge on Easter Sunday, which led to two more arrests, a 17-year-old from Norcross and a 19-year-old from Aragon.
The charges for each person were:
Arrested on April 3
20-year-old from Atlanta
- Driving laying drag
- Reckless driving
- False statements
19-year-old from Norcross
- Interference of government property
- Promotion or organization of exhibition of illegal drag racing
- Loitering/prowling
- Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
17-year-old from Roswell
- Promotion or organization of exhibition of illegal drag racing
Arrested on April 17
17-year-old from Norcross
- Driving without a valid license
- Altered suspension
19-year-old from Aragon
- Reckless driving
- Speeding
- Racing
The department said they will continue to monitor streets for racing and laying drag because they recognize "the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the motoring and pedestrian public."
Anyone with information to share about street racing or report a race to detectives, contact GCPD at 770- 513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.