5 arrested after street races in Gwinnett County

Police arrested people participating in two different street races in Norcross on April 3 and Easter Sunday.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett arrested five people on charges relating to street racing and laying drag -- an incident that damaged an officer's car, authorities said.

There was an "illegal street racing takeover" on April 3, police said, at the intersection of Old Norcross Road and Britt Road, where one of their officer's cars was hit by a racer.

Authorities arrested three people connected with the incident including a 20-year-old from Atlanta, a 19-year-old from Norcross, and a 17-year-old from Roswell.

Police were called to another street race, taking over the intersection of Peachtree Parkway or East Jones Bridge on Easter Sunday, which led to two more arrests, a 17-year-old from Norcross and a 19-year-old from Aragon.

The charges for each person were:

Arrested on April 3

20-year-old from Atlanta

Driving laying drag

Reckless driving

False statements

19-year-old from Norcross

Interference of government property

Promotion or organization of exhibition of illegal drag racing

Loitering/prowling

Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

17-year-old from Roswell

Promotion or organization of exhibition of illegal drag racing

Arrested on April 17

17-year-old from Norcross

Driving without a valid license

Altered suspension

19-year-old from Aragon

Reckless driving

Speeding

Racing

The department said they will continue to monitor streets for racing and laying drag because they recognize "the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the motoring and pedestrian public."

Anyone with information to share about street racing or report a race to detectives, contact GCPD at 770- 513-5300.