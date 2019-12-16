SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — The wife of a Georgia elected official got in trouble with the law when she reportedly poured a drink over the head of a reporter during a county meeting.

It happened Friday, Dec. 13.

An incident report from the Summerville Police Department says officers were called to the Chattooga County Commissioners Office off Commerce Street that morning.

When officers got there, multiple witnesses told them that Abbey Winters, the wife of Chattooga County Commissioner Jason Winters, intentionally dumped her drink over the head of reporter Casie Bryant just before the budget meeting began, saying that Braynt "deserved it," according to the report.

Photos: Commissioner's wife pours drink on reporter's head

Witnesses told police that Braynt had not said or done anything before the drink was poured on her head.

Officers tried to speak with Winters after the confrontation, but she and her husband asked to consult with their attorney before answering any questions. They later spoke to the couple at their attorney's office, where Winters claimed that she accidentally poured the drink on Bryant's head after she stumbled and tripped near the reporter.

Police secured warrants for Winters with simple battery and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Chattooga County Jail and released the same day.

RELATED HEADLINES

Savannah Police charge runner after he slapped reporter's rear on live TV

Richard Jewell's lawyer: 'No evidence' to support film's AJC reporter storyline, as Wilde defends portrayal

Mayor scrutinized for allegedly saying city 'wasn't ready for' black admin resigns

Man pleads guilty to Islamophobic assault on Uber driver outside Braves game