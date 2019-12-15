HOSCHTON, Ga. — Days after the resignation of a council member over racially charged comments, the mayor of a Georgia town also caught up in the controversy has offered her resignation.

The Hoschton City Council held a special called meeting on Saturday afternoon that included multiple agenda items including one to accept the resignation of Mayor Theresa Kenerly.

Over the summer, community members were outraged after Kennerly and councilman Jim Cleveland reportedly made racist comments about a black candidate up for a job as city administrator, saying the town "wasn't ready for it."

In May, the Associated Press reported Kenerly “doesn’t recall saying that.”

Cleveland, who reportedly faced criticism for his defense of the Mayor, also faced backlash regarding his alleged comments regarding interracial marriage. He confirmed to 11Alive his resignation on Tuesday.

Dale Hall, listed as the current city administrator for Hoschton, also had a request for the council to accept his resignation on the agenda. The agenda suggests Kenerly's resignation would be effective Dec. 19.

The city is now looking to hold special elections to fill the seats for both Kenerly and Cleveland.

