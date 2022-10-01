Acworth man arrested in deadly hit-and-run

Cobb County Police said video provided to investigators helped track down the driver.

An Acworth man is now facing a felony hit-and-run charge after police said he killed a little girl earlier this week.

Cobb County Police had been searching for the driver behind the death of a 7-year-old girl with autism since Jan. 9.

That's when police said the young girl unknowingly left her home and was walking along New McEver Road. The man struck the child later around 10:15 p.m., according to investigators.