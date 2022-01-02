Cobb man killed in head-on collision by driver that was trying to pass in the oncoming lane, police say

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, Cobb Police said.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Cobb County man was killed the morning of New Year's Day, police said, when he was struck head-on by a driver who had tried to pass another car in the oncoming lane.

Cobb County Police identified the victim as Jermain Wilkins of Cartersville.

Police said he was traveling north on Dallas Acworth Highway as a driver, traveling south, came into the northbound lane to try to pass another car.

That driver crashed into Wilkins, who was pronounced dead on the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

The driver also spun out after crashing into Wilkins' car and hit the original car he was attempting to pass, police said. Two people in that car were uninjured.

The driver and a passenger were taken to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, Cobb Police said. The driver is now being charged with first degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and improper passing.