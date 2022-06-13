Man kills 1-year-old daughter, child's mother | What we know about the deadly Amber Alert

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Your phones were buzzing Sunday morning after authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 1-year-old who was kidnapped by her father -- the same man killed the child's mother hours earlier.
11Alive learned on Monday that the parents of the child had previous domestic-related issues. Family members said she was working to get a temporary protective order filed against him.
Here's what we know, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
- Deputies received a 911 call at 11:14 p.m. on June 11 to a home off Chandler Field Drive saying there was a person shot.
- When law enforcement arrived at the home, they were met by a juvenile at the door who took them to their mother, 38-year-old Keshawn Washington, deceased with a gunshot wound. They said her 11 and 12 year old children were at home at the time of the shooting.
- The woman's mother -- who is the child's grandmother -- suffered two gunshot wounds and was transported to Atlanta Medical Center in critical condition.
- The grandmother told authorities that 38-year-old Darian Javaris Bennett shot them and took 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett.
- Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the man and his daughter.
- On Sunday morning, authorities got a call from Darian Bennett who said he was going to die by suicide. Using GPS tracking, they were able to locate the area from which the call was made.
- Riverdale Police officers arrived to a church off Adams Drive near Riverdale Road and heard shots fired. They located Darian Bennett and his daughter, Jaquari, both deceased.
- On Monday, authorities learned that Bennett, who lived in DeKalb County, had previously been jailed for "harassing communications, terroristic threats and acts" on April 4.
- A bond condition stated that he was to have no contact with Keshawn Washington. Law enforcement said the two had problems before and family said she planned to get a temporary protective order on him.
