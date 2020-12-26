Americans in need of help continue to wait for COVID relief as bill sits

President Donald Trump has threatened to block a bipartisan spending bill which includes a $900 billion plan for COVID relief.

ATLANTA — Some Americans are still in desperate need of financial help as they wait for a COVID-19 relief package to come.

On Friday from Mar-a-Lago in Florida, President Trump continued his push for lawmakers to up the amount of direct payments to Americans, which is included in the COVID-19 stimulus package.

Trump’s tweet Friday said: “Made many calls and had meetings at Trump International in Palm Beach, Florida. Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600? It wasn’t their fault, it was China. Give our people the money!”

House Democrats voted to support the president, but House Republicans killed the bill.

Ellenwood, Georgia resident Ricky Jackson lost both of his jobs earlier this year and is one of the Americans who is desperate for help.

“That is horrible the way they would allow the American people to suffer like that. They work for us. I cannot believe what’s going on with that stimulus deal,” said Jackson.

Jackson said he’s burned through his savings, 401k, and hasn’t even gotten his unemployment benefits because of holdups at the Department of Labor.

“They’re telling me to call the commissioner. I’ve tried. I’ve emailed the commissioner. No emails back. I’ve left voicemails. No return calls or anything,” he said.

As Jackson waits, he said whether it’s $600 or $2000, he wants lawmakers to act now.

President Trump still hasn’t said if he will sign or veto the current bill.