Antisemitic flyers found in Roswell neighborhood, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Another round of antisemitic flyers have allegedly been found circling metro Atlanta. This time it's in Roswell.

Police in Roswell are investigating after several reports of antisemitic flyers were found, mostly in the Edenwilde community, which is just a little over a mile from Milton.

Authorities with the Roswell Police Department said they are looking into the flyers and investigating them for "any criminal activity."

This incident marks the fourth time this year that antisemitic flyers have been found in metro Atlanta. It also comes just a little over a month after flyers with similar language were found in east Atlanta.

Georgia State Senator Josh McLaurin took to Twitter Sunday in a series of tweets.

"More antisemitic flyers were distributed in Roswell driveways this morning. I’m not going to share pictures of them," the Georgia lawmaker's tweet said.

More antisemitic flyers were distributed in Roswell driveways this morning. I’m not going to share pictures of them. But here are some points to reflect on. 🧵1/ — Josh McLaurin (@JoshforGeorgia) May 28, 2023

"The whole point is to scare/harass people and make it seem like their numbers are larger. They have to resort to these tactics because they don’t have numbers," the senator continued in his Twitter thread.

The senator even named the group allegedly listed on the flyers. He believes the group might not even be in the Peach State, but their message could be spreading.

