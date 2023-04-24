Antisemitic, transphobic flyers found in east Atlanta community; police release statement

In the statement, APD said their Homeland Security Unit was quickly notified and they area currently investigating.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta community is on heightened awareness after apparent antisemitic and transphobic flyers were seen posted in the east side of the city.

Atlanta Police issued a statement Sunday night saying they have been made aware after the flyers with anitsemitic and transphobic messages were reportedly seen in the areas of Candler Park and Lake Claire.

They were found along Murray Hill Avenue, just east of Pullman Yards, according to a tipster who sent the information regarding the flyers to 11Alive.

The flyers appear to a show a large rainbow-colored Star of David and has a number of issues of antisemitic nature and transphobic language. 11Alive has chosen not to show the images of the flyers.

In the statement, APD said their Homeland Security Unit was quickly notified and they area currently investigating.

This comes just a little over two months after a number of Sandy Springs residents received antisemitic literature overnight, including Ga. House Rep. Esther Panitch. The Sandy Springs defense attorney said she woke up with literature inside Ziplock bags that also included kernels of corn.

"Welcome to being a Jew in Georgia," she said in the Tweet. "Govern yourselves accordingly, GDL and Anti-Semites who seek to harm/intimidate Jews in Georgia. I’m coming for you with the weight of the State behind me."

Here is Atlanta Police Department's full statement on the antisemitic and transphobic flyers: