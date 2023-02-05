Antisemitic literature thrown on driveways across metro Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A number of Sandy Springs residents received antisemitic literature overnight, including Ga. House Rep. Esther Panitch. The Sandy Springs defense attorney said she woke up with literature inside Ziplock bags that also included kernels of corn.
"Welcome to being a Jew in Georgia," she said in the Tweet. "Govern yourselves accordingly, GDL and Anti-Semites who seek to harm/intimidate Jews in Georgia. I’m coming for you with the weight of the State behind me."
She said Sandy Springs Police officers responded and took the literature for testing. She also noted that this has been happening to "many Jewish families" in areas across Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Paulding.
AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein said his family was also among those to receive the "hate mail" overnight.
In a statement on social media, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said this type of behavior is "intolerable."
"We are a tolerant community, but this behavior is intolerable. Our city renounces and rejects this activity and the individuals behind it," Paul said.
He went on to say they are checking security cameras in the area to identify those responsible.
The Sandy Springs Police Department said they are "actively investigating" and encourages anyone who received the material or who has any additional information to contact 911.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.