Dozens displaced after multiple units damage in Stone Mountain apartment fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An apartment fire in Stone Mountain is leaving dozens without a home right before the holiday season.

Thankfully, DeKalb County fire officials said no one is hurt.

This all happened at the Hairston Woods apartments on Summerview Drive.

Right now, fire crews tell 11Alive the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. However, they add it may have actually started outside.