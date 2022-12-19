Dozens displaced after multiple units damage in Stone Mountain apartment fire

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An apartment fire in Stone Mountain is leaving dozens without a home right before the holiday season.
Thankfully, DeKalb County fire officials said no one is hurt.
This all happened at the Hairston Woods apartments on Summerview Drive.
Right now, fire crews tell 11Alive the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. However, they add it may have actually started outside.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.