APD officer indicted on murder charges in connection to teen's shooting death in 2019

Fulton County Superior Court records show APD officer Oliver Simmonds was indicted Friday on felony murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of violation of oath.

An Atlanta Police officer has been indicted on murder charges in connection to the death of 18-year-old D'ettrick Griffin in 2019.

Griffin was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police officer after allegedly trying to steal his unmarked police car in January 2019.

Simmonds was off-duty and in plain clothes at the time. It happened at the Shell gas station on Whitehall Street SW between Northside Drive and McDaniel Street.

According to the GBI, Griffin entered the car and attempted to drive away. The officer tried to stop the car as it drove off and fired his service weapon.

Griffin allegedly kept driving southbound on Whitehall Street and hit two cars before coming to a stop. Atlanta Police officers who responded found that Griffin died at the scene.

He was just months away from graduating high school.

Immediately after Griffin's death, APD said Simmonds was placed on a "non-enforcement assignment." After learning about the indictment, APD said Simmonds "was relieved from his administrative assignment and suspended without pay."

APD said an emergency hearing is being scheduled to determine the next step regarding Simmonds' employment. Simmonds has been employed with APD since April 2010.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.