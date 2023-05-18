Here's how to apply for DeKalb County's plumbing repair program

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is reminding residents about its Plumbing Repair Program which offers free fixes for qualifying homeowners.

Applications opened May 1 and will run through Dec. 31. People must submit the required documentation and after inspections, plumbing contractors can assist.

According to the county, crews can help with private sewer lateral remediation, septic to sewer conversion, water leaks due to high water usage and leaks related to weather issues.

The DeKalb County Community Development Department outlined some of the program's requirements. Applicants must be DeKalb County homeowners, the repair must be at the homeowner's principal residence, and the total household income must be at or below 60% of the Area Median Income as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For perspective, the maximum income for a family of four needs to be $57,840.