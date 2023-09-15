Warning period to end this weekend for APS school speeding cameras, officials say

The speeding cameras will be active in 10 school zones as the warning period ends. Tickets will be issued for those who violate the law.

ATLANTA — Tickets will now be issued starting Monday morning for those who speed inside Atlanta Public Schools zones after speeding cameras were installed, according to the district.

A 30-day period that mailed out warnings to speeders will expire on Sunday.

The district added that the cameras are there to help deter unlawful speeding that can create a dangerous environment for students.

Officials also cited Georgia law which reportedly allows the cameras and tickets for drivers going 10 miles per hour over the posted limit.

School zone speeding violations will carry the same weight as tickets issued across the Peach State. Official said a fine of $75 will be given for first-time offenders, and more offenses will result in a $125 fine.

Here are the schools where tickets will be issued for speeding:

R. N. Fickett Elementary School

Kindezi at Gideons Elementary School

Burgess-Peterson Academy

Kimberly Elementary School

Miles Elementary School

Continental Colony Elementary School

Drew Charter Schools

Morris Brandon Elementary School (Main Campus)

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School

E. Rivers Elementary School

Officials added that the Atlanta Police Department reviews each warning and citation before it is issued.

The district said that signs will also be in place to alert drivers.

“Our priority is to keep our students safe. The school zone speed cameras will help slow drivers down, thereby protecting children as they walk to and from school,” Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin said.

APD has a contract with Verra Mobility, the makers of the cameras, and have installed the cameras at no cost to the school. Officials said that a percentage of the paid fines will fund future safety projects for the district.

“Part of making Atlanta the best place to raise a child in the nation is ensuring their safety both in and out of the classroom,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “The new school zone speed safety camera program is a great compliment to our Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries in Atlanta.”