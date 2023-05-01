Nephew of 19-year-old father gunned down in Atlanta driveaway arrested for his death, police say

Calvin McDowell was shot and killed on April 13 in his driveaway at his Atlanta home on Woodland Avenue. He just had a baby that was eight months old.

The nephew of a 19-year-old father who was shot to death outside his driveway is now in custody, accused of killing his uncle, according to Atlanta Police.

Calvin McDowell was shot and killed on April 13 in his driveway at his Atlanta home on Woodland Avenue just after midnight, police said.

Authorities with Atlanta Police, Southeast Fugitive Task Force and Georgia State Patrol SWAT unit arrested Demetrius McDowell, 28, for his involvement in Calvin's homicide, authorities said.

Calvin's girlfriend, Shay Hardy, confirmed that Demetrius was the victim's nephew.

Calvin welcomed a baby into the world eight months ago. Hardy said Calvin was an aspiring rapper and was known by his rap name "K5."

Hardy said he loved music and was working toward creating a career out of it playing at local night clubs and different shows.

"Oh, Calvin, he was so outgoing, ambitious and humble," Hardy said. "He always checked on the people he loved."

Hardy remembered the night Calvin McDowell's dreams were cut short so vividly.

"I got the call that he'd been shot," Hardy sadly explained.

As she walked up to the yellow tape stretched across a yard on Woodland Avenue, Hardy knew something was very wrong.

"They kept pushing me back, they was like go, go go," she recalled.

Hardy said she stayed on scene all night and eventually was asked to identify her boyfriend's body.

"That was him. He didn't even get a chance to be a father for real, he was just taking off in his career. My son doesn't have a father," she said.

Police have not yet announced a motive in the shooting at this time.