19-year-old found shot, killed in driveway of southeast Atlanta home identified

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old, who was found shot to death in the driveway of a southeast Atlanta home last Thursday morning, has been identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.
Atlanta Police officers said they were called to a home along Woodland Avenue for a "shots fired" call. When they arrived they found the teen, later identified as Calvin McDowell, shot and killed.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene and medical examiners ruled McDowell's death a homicide.
The investigation is still active. No other details have been released on the shooting at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.