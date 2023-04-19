19-year-old found shot, killed in driveway of southeast Atlanta home identified

It happened on Woodland Drive in Atlanta. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the teen as Calvin McDowell.

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old, who was found shot to death in the driveway of a southeast Atlanta home last Thursday morning, has been identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Atlanta Police officers said they were called to a home along Woodland Avenue for a "shots fired" call. When they arrived they found the teen, later identified as Calvin McDowell, shot and killed.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and medical examiners ruled McDowell's death a homicide.

The investigation is still active. No other details have been released on the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.