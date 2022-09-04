Victims of Grantville gun store murder may have known their shooters, former ATF special agent says

The expert said gun store burglaries are common, but robberies are extremely rare because people know the owners will probably be better armed than them.

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A triple homicide at a mom-and-pop gun store and range has the tight-knit Grantville community reeling and wondering how this could happen.

A former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives special agent believes the shooter or shooters likely knew the victims.

Scott Sweetow said gun store burglaries are common, but robberies are extremely rare because people know the owners will probably be better armed than them, and the thieves normally wait until the store is closed.

“One of the things that we find historically when looking at guns for burglaries is that people know what they're targeting," Sweetow said.

Sweetow knows all about gun store burglaries as the former special agent in charge for ATF Atlanta. He believes the shooters had been to Lock Stock and Barrell Shooting Range before shooting and killing store owners Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and their 19-year-old grandson Luke.

A family friend said the Hawks were a loving Christian couple who would do anything for anyone. Evelyn's niece said the family is in shock and isn't ready for an interview yet. She describes her aunt and uncle as, "amazing beyond words," and down-to-earth people who didn't deserve this.

“It would not surprise me at all that once this is solved, and it will be solved, that the people were either familiar with the location because they have been in there multiple times or they had some other sort of inside knowledge about what was going on inside that store," Sweetow said.

Police report more than three dozen guns were stolen during the triple homicide and robbery. Sweetow said this poses a huge public safety risk.

“You would be astounded just how quickly guns that are stolen from burglaries end up on the street and are often used in crimes," Sweetow said.

Sweetow recommends gun store owners do three things to protect themselves.

“Get an alarm system," Sweetow said. "They're not very expensive, and it can save you a lot of grief.”

Second, Sweetow recommends installing high-quality cameras. The third suggestion is to secure the guns at night.

"It takes time to lock the things up, either by putting steel cables through them or by physically taking them off the shelves and locking them in a safe," Sweetow said.