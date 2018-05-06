OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. -- A Georgia police officer terminated for hitting an escaping suspect with his car on Saturday had a new job by Monday night.

Oglethorpe County Sheriff David Gabriel said in a social media post that he had hired Taylor Saulters who had been fired the same day body cam video showed him running into the suspect he was trying to cut off with his patrol car. That suspect, later identified as Timmy Patmon, escaped the accident with only minor injuries and was booked on a felony probation violation.

However, Gabriel said in his announcement that the suspect hit Saulters's car - not the other way around. Athens police also initially said that striking Patmon was not the intent and that it happened because the officer's patrol car had blown its tire during the pursuit.

Gabriel said he's known Saulters "since he was a baby."

"In talking to Saulters, the first question he asked was if our citizens support law enforcement," Gabriel said. "Without hesitation, I assured him they did and that we have excellent people that live in our county."

Gabriel said that he would speak with any resident with concerns directly.

"If you are not an Oglethorpe County resident, I wouldn't worry about it," he said.

