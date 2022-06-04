Atlanta Airport lights up orange for gun violence victims

Mayor Andre Dickens also tweeted that it was time to "take bold action on gun safety."

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Airport is lighting up orange this weekend in solidarity with other landmarks around the country putting up orange displays in honor of gun violence victims.

The Wear Orange Weekend being observed around the nation aims to center victims of gun violence in the wake of recent shootings at a Texas elementary school, Tulsa hospital and elsewhere.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport joined in the observances with its awning going orange on Friday night.

Mayor Andre Dickens also tweeted a photo of himself in an orange and blue tie and noted he is a member of Mayors Against Illegal Guns.

"Today I'm saying 'Enough is Enough.' The time for the US Senate t otake bold action on gun safety is NOW!" the mayor tweeted.

I #WearOrange to honor the victims and survivors of daily gun violence.



I’m a member of #MayorsAgainstIllegalGuns to fight to end the gun violence crisis. Today I’m saying "Enough is Enough." The time for the US Senate to take bold action on gun safety is NOW! pic.twitter.com/69JdfkGide — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) June 3, 2022