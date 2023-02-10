Atlanta City Council approves $3.75 million settlement in man's death related to arrest

The way officers finally subdued Ricardo Dorado led to his death, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has agreed to a nearly $4 million settlement in the death of a man following his arrest.

Councilmembers voted on the payout Monday, agreeing to settle for $3.75 million in the death of Ricardo Dorado, Jr.

Dorado, then 33, died last year. Police records indicate that he violently resisted arrest and Atlanta Police Department officers placed him face-down to handcuff him. The way officers subdued Dorado led to his death, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was unarmed when he was damaging property at a BP gas station at the corner of Windsor and Fulton Streets. Dorado was also damaging properties at the townhome apartments nearby, records say.

The medical examiner had concluded that Dorado’s death was a homicide.

He wrote in his report that Dorado “died of cardiac arrest while being restrained by law enforcement in the prone position. This was complicated by coronary artery disease, methamphetamine toxicity and blunt head trauma during an exertional apprehension... by law enforcement officers.”

Attorneys with the Banks Weaver law firm in Atlanta, representing Dorado’s family, confirmed that they have seen the police body cam video:

A review of the body cam footage in this case, clearly reflects that the egregious misconduct of several officers employed by the City of Atlanta Police Department caused Ricky’s untimely death. Ricky was unarmed, and his death was completely preventable. While the parties have reached an agreement in principle, that agreement is still subject to the approval of the entire City Council and Mayor. The death of “Ricky” has been extremely difficult on the Dorado family. As such, they have requested that everyone respect their privacy as they continue to grieve his death.