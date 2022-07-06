Atlanta city councilman helps save man's life during ride-along

Video from an APD officer's body camera shows the incident unfolding on a street outside the State Capitol building.

ATLANTA — A ride-along for Atlanta City Councilman and Public Safety Chair Dustin Hillis turned into a life-saving experience.

Last Wednesday evening, Hillis joined Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum for a ride-along in Atlanta's Zone 5. During their ride-along, APD said they responded to a man in "medical distress" at Mitchell Street and Whitehall Street SW. Video from an APD officer's body camera shows the incident unfolding on the street outside the State Capitol building.

APD said Hillis didn't hesitate to assess the man's medical needs.

"He realized the patient was struggling to breathe and acted swiftly by rendering aid to the patient," APD said.

Hillis worked as a registered critical care nurse in the Neuroscience ICU at Emory University Hospital from 2013 to 2018, according to the city council's website. He used his knowledge, training and experience as a registered nurse to open the patient's airway as officers administered Narcan. Atlanta Fire Rescue also helped to administer aid, APD said.

"Thankfully, with Councilman Hillis’s medical assistance, the Narcan dose was effective enough to resuscitate the male," APD said.

Grady EMS transported the man to the hospital, where he was alert, conscious and breathing.

"We’d like to take the time to spotlight and Thank Public Safety Chair and City of Atlanta Councilman Dustin Hillis and the Atlanta Police Department’s Interim Chief Schierbaum for their swift response to the call and for assisting a person in distress. We’d also like to Thank the Zone 5 officers for their outstanding teamwork. Great job everyone!" APD said.